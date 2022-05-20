Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.75.

HOLX stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

