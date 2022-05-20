Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.62. 1,399,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 58.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 139.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

