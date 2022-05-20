Hord Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $368,844.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

