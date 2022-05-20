Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 37,403 iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 2.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,104 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

