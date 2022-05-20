Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $8.49 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.96. 19,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,033. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.16 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day moving average is $288.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

