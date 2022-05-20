Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $536.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $593.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.33 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $218.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.