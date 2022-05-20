Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 672,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,519,000 after acquiring an additional 392,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,478. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,311 shares of company stock worth $57,526,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

