H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.51 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.