H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

