H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.21.

HR.UN stock opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

