HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 4.2%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 5,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 597,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the third quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 396,026 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

