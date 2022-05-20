Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $82.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 587.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

