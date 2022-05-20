IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.
IBEX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
