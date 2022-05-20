IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

IBEX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

