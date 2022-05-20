IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.
Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
