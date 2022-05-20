IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $284.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IBEX by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

