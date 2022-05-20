IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $289.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.