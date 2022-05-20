IDEX (IDEX) Trading 82% Higher This Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. IDEX has a total market cap of $60.57 million and approximately $67.73 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,704,299 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

