Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $189.60 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $291.30 or 0.00997649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $189.60 million and $12.36 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.45 or 0.07775815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00512036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033174 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.12 or 1.78254057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008883 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

