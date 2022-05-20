indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 967,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 3.98. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,542. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.