Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €48.00 by Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($50.00) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.65 ($44.43).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

