Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.45.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
