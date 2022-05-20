Insider Buying: BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Insider Acquires £26,460 in Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) insider Peter Baxter bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($32,618.34).

Shares of BRGE stock opened at GBX 436 ($5.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 593.99. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 429.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 732 ($9.02).

Get BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.