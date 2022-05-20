Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Purchases $56,963.34 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $56,963.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,491.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97.

BRP opened at $23.25 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,504,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

