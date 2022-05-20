Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys 385,260 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.42 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

