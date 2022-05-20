Insider Buying: Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) Insider Acquires A$29,700.00 in Stock

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX – Get Rating) insider Gordon Galt purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($20,769.23).

Lefroy Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lefroy Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and nickel properties in Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Lefroy Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 638 square kilometers located to the south of Kalgoorlie. The company was formerly known as U.S.

