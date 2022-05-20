Insider Buying: Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SONX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
About Sonendo (Get Rating)
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
