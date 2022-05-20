Insider Buying: Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SONX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

