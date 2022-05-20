Insider Buying: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Buys 600 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $74.99 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.