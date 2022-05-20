Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $45,329.63 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
