Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $45,329.63 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

