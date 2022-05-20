Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 303,254 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,758. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

