Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells $193,920.50 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARW opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.