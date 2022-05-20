Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $140,100.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,812.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $144,200.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $11,601.66.

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $12.38 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,247,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 147,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 61,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

