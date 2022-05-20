Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 5,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

