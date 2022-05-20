Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.42. 2,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 134,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $795.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,071 shares of company stock worth $610,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after buying an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 110,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,254,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.