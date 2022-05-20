Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,387,029.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock worth $35,217,400. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

