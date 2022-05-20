Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

