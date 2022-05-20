InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.65).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,660 ($57.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,071.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,936.95. The stock has a market cap of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.49. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.