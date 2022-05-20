Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

