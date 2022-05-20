Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.51. 6,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.