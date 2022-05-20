Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.