Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $51.89 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

