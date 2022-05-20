iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $95,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,267,182 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

