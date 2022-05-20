iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,055. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.