iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.11

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.11 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 135945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

