iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 80,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,065,563 shares.The stock last traded at $37.91 and had previously closed at $38.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

