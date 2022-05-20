iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) is Forefront Analytics LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 4.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,157,000 after buying an additional 72,883 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after buying an additional 546,431 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,784,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,925,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after buying an additional 373,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 706,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

