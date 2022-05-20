iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,763,764 shares.The stock last traded at $54.40 and had previously closed at $54.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

