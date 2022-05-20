iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $149.38

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.38 and last traded at $149.38, with a volume of 182587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

