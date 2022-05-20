iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $220.83

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $220.83 and last traded at $220.83, with a volume of 4200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.40.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.