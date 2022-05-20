iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

