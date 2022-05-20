iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $383.87

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $383.87 and last traded at $383.99, with a volume of 236714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

