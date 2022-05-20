iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 88,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 88,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.31. 790,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,458. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

